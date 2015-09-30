THAILAND PRESS-Kasikornbank expects growth in Q3 earnings - Bangkok Post

Kasikornbank Pcl, Thailand’s fourth-largest lender by assets, expects growth in its third-quarter earnings, despite setting aside additional provisions to cushion against rising bad loans, the Bangkok Post reported, citing the bank president.

Predee Daochai said with well-planned preparation for higher loan-loss reserves, the bank's July-September quarter net profit will not be eroded, the newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1P4FPel)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)