FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
THAILAND PRESS-Thai Wah resumes trading-Bangkok Post
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2015 / 1:22 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Thai Wah resumes trading-Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SET-listed Thai Wah PCL, Thailand’s top tapioca product manufacturer and exporter and vermicelli producer, hopes to become ASEAN market leader in the next three years, The Nation reported, citing its chief executive officer, Ho Ren Hua.

Thai Wah resumed trading after it asked for suspension last month in order to complete a merger between two SET-listed companies of Thai Wah Group - Thai Wah Starch PCL, Thailand’s top tapioca product manufacturer and exporter, and Thai Wah Food Products Plc (TWFP), the biggest vermicelli producer with a 44 percent market share.

(bit.ly/1VCdxYG)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.