THAILAND PRESS-Four telecom companies pre-qualified for 1,800MHz-The Nation

All four telecom companies that picked up bid documents for two licences on the 1,800-megahertz spectrum have been pre-qualified, The Nation reported, citing a source at the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.

They are Advanced Wireless Network of Advanced Info Service Pcl, DTAC TriNet Network of Total Access Communication Pcl, True Move H Universal Communication of True Corporation Pcl and Jas Mobile of Jasmine International Pcl.

(bit.ly/1R1Qo0e)

