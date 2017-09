Stock Exchange of Thailand Chairman Sathit Limpongpan said he would meet Bank of Thailand’s new governor, Veerathai Santiprabhob, to discuss allowing investors to trade Thai assets in currencies besides the baht such as the US dollar or Chinese yuan, to help expand its market capitalisation, The Nation reported.

