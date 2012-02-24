PRESS DIGEST - Thai newspapers - Feb 24

BANGKOK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE NATION

- The central bank expects to raise its economic-growth forecast for 2012 in May thanks to last year’s low base, rising domestic demand and recovery in manufacturing after the worst floods in decades.

- The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand is set to invest 32.93 billion baht ($1.08 billion) on a new 600-megawatt power plant to replace the No. 4-7 generators at its Mae Mo power plant.

- Thanachart Bank, a unit of Thanachart Capital Pcl , is not averse to holding discussions with investors interested in its insurance businesses, but it wants to study the regulations on corporate income tax for the merger of insurers before making any decision on the future of its life-insurance business.

BANGKOK POST

- The SET-listed Indorama Ventures Pcl saw its full-year 2011 net profit surge by 50 percent to 15.6 billion baht on increased revenue.

- Government measures to help flood-hit companies including a corporate income tax extension are now pending approval from Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong and will likely take effect soon, says Industry Minister M.R. Pongsvas Savsti.

- Development of the country’s transport infrastructure must become more “customer-centric”, with the goal of developing corridors to link producers and customers, according to Deputy Transport Minister Chadchart Sittiphan.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Malayan Banking Berhad, Malaysia’s top retail bank, is keen to acquire a local bank in Thailand, part of an ambitious goal of expanding its coverage in high-net-worth areas throughout Asia, its Thai broking unit Maybank Kim Eng Securities.