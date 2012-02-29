PRESS DIGEST - Thai newspapers - Feb 29

BANGKOK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- An MP’s proposal to abolish the Constitutional Court and the Administrative Court as part of the government’s charter rewrite drive is drawing resistance from the opposition Democrat Party and academics.

- Financial institutions are expected to flood the bond and money markets with new issues in the coming months as local banks seek to bypass tighter issuance rules on bills of exchange coming into effect on July 1.

- Starting tomorrow, government ministers and senior civil officials will be able to monitor budget disbursement, particularly for flood rehabilitation and prevention projects, says Anusorn Eiamsa-ard, deputy government spokesman.

THE NATION

- Attracted by Thailand’s reputation as a major tourist destination, Turner Broadcasting System Asia Pacific yesterday announced plans for the world’s first Cartoon Network-themed water park, to be located in Bang Saray, close to Pattaya in Chon Buri province.

- Drivers are likely to have to pay an additional 5 baht ($0.16) per trip to use the expressway system next year; Bangkok Expressway Pcl may seek cabinet approval for such an increase.

- Sahaviriya Steel Industries Pcl, Thailand’s largest hot-rolled-coil manufacturer, is headed for record revenue of more than 50 billion baht ($1.65 billion) this year, and that number is expected to grow to 70 billion baht ($2.31 billion) in 2013 once its SSI Teeside in Britain is running at full annual capacity of 3.6 million tonnes.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said the state-controlled Vayupak Fund had no plans to raise its stake in PTT Pcl and Thai Airways International Pcl. ($1 = 30.365 baht)