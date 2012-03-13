PRESS DIGEST - Thai newspapers - March 13

BANGKOK, March 13 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE NATION

- Leading American and Chinese investors told Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra they will increase their investment here, and urged the Thai government to eliminate trade barriers to promote more spending in the country.

- Countries in the Asia-Pacific region will require an investment of about $40 billion (1.226 trillion baht) annually until 2050 to neutralise the impacts of climate change, the Asian Development Bank has said.

- The prime minister and foreign minister appeared to distance themselves from Deputy Premier Chalerm Yoobamrung’s declared attempt to bring fugitive ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra back to Thailand as a free man.

BANGKOK POST

- Berli Jucker Pcl, the SET-listed manufacturing and trading firm, expects 20 percent revenue growth this year despite rising operating costs.

- Thai Rung Union Car Pcl, the SET-listed vehicle parts maker, expects revenue growth of about 33 percent to more than 3 billion baht this year.

- Excise tax collection on diesel, now scheduled to resume early next month, will “very probably” be delayed again due to rapidly rising oil prices, says Energy Minister Arak Chonlatanon.

- The government is considering paying 5,000 baht for each rai of farmland to be used as water retention areas under the flood prevention plan discussed on Monday.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Thai Summit Group said it would spend 9 billion baht this year on expanding the capacity of its parts plants both at home and overseas ahead of the planned single market of the 10-country ASEAN Economic Community.