PRESS DIGEST - Thai newspapers - March 15
March 15, 2012 / 1:40 AM / in 6 years

PRESS DIGEST - Thai newspapers - March 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The Commerce Ministry is asking why prices of cooked food have risen when those of the raw ingredients have barely budged.

- Concerns about a monopoly in healthcare flared up after Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl, Thailand’s largest hospital group, upped its stake in Bumrungrad Hospital Pcl .

- The central bank’s soft loan programme looks set to stir up competition in small and medium-sized enterprise lending in the banking sector.

- Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl, Thailand’s largest independent power producer, opened a 190 million baht renewable electricity generation facility using flared gas or waste gas in onshore crude oil production wells.

THE NATION

- The Bank of Thailand has sent a strong message that inflation is under control despite oil price spikes amid fears of a cycle of endless price increases.

- The government is facing a possible deadline crisis over its One Tablet Per Child project after its committee failed to disclose the name of the chosen supplier.

- Contracting firm Thai Polycons Pcl will issue five-year debentures for 1 billion baht ($32.5 million) to expand its business this year in two areas - energy and property.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Krungthai Card Pcl said it is closing 11 of its 36 branches as part of its cost-cutting plan this year. ($1 = 30.755 Baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)

