PRESS DIGEST - Thai newspapers - April 30
April 30, 2012 / 1:45 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Thai newspapers - April 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 30 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The Bangkok Criminal Court is expected to deliver its verdict today on the lese majeste and computer crime charges against Prachatai webmaster Chiranuch Premchaiporn.

- Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl will be adding 200 megawatts of wind turbine capacity in Australia to its existing 100 MW over the next few years.

THE NATION

- The Commerce Ministry is secretly arranging to sell the government’s rice to local traders below cost, a source said last week.

- Although the government has reaffirmed its policy of controlling prices, many consumer goods makers are seeking to increase retail prices taking into account higher wages, utilities and fuel prices, a survey showed.

- Chandra Asri Petrochemical (CAP), Indonesia’s largest petrochemical firm in which Siam Cement Group (SCG) holds a 30 percent stake, is expected to finalise in the second half of the year an investment plan for both clearing bottlenecks and a downstream petrochemical project that would require an estimated $800 million investment.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Property developers have launched more housing projects in major cities such as Pattaya, Hua Hin, Phuket and Chiang Mai in a bid to reduce flooding risks that have hit sales to projects in Bangkok. (Compeiled by Bangkok bureau; Editing by Paul Tait)

