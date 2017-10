link.reuters.com/myn59s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

DTAC founder Boonchai’s family boosts stake-The Nation

link.reuters.com/kyn59s

----

HFMD virus tested for mutation-Bangkok Post

link.reuters.com/jyn59s

----

Myanmar president Thein Sein given tour of Laem Chabang-The Nation

link.reuters.com/gyn59s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom)