link.reuters.com/vax32t

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Govt to test drainage of city canals next week-Bangkok Post

link.reuters.com/tax32t

----

Berli Jucker to spend 3.5 bln baht to expand container plants-The Nation link.reuters.com/sax32t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom)