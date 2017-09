The knock-on effect on Thai exports from a US debt default, which could occur if President Barack Obama is prevented from raising the debt ceiling, could be bigger than the effect of the Lehman Brothers collapse, warns Kwanjai Tachasanskul, a first vice-president of the Export-Import Bangk of Thailand.

