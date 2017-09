In an effort to combat the illegal loan-sharking that has long plagued the country, a government-supervised microfinance scheme will be put into operation next year nationwide. However, with its high annual interest rate of 36 per cent, there are doubts it will find wide acceptance despite the collateral-free condition.

(link.reuters.com/hus84v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)