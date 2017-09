BMW has chosen Thailand as its first production base for motorcycles in Asia, the Nation reports. Stephan Schaller, head of BMW Motorrad, the German company's motorcycle unit, said deliveries of the locally assembled F800 R, its mid-sized model, in the Thai market would start through its dealership network next quarter. (link.reuters.com/pym94v)

