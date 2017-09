Suzuki Motor Corp will double the annual production capacity at its Thai factory to 100,000 vehicles next year to help drive its expansion in Southeast Asia. While the Japanese automaker has a strong presence in the Indian market, it has lagged behind rivals in moving into Southeast Asia. (link.reuters.com/zer94v)

