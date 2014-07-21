FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-Thai banks step up push for licences in Myanmar - The Nation
July 21, 2014 / 12:51 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Thai banks step up push for licences in Myanmar - The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

All four Thai banks in Myanmar are intensifying efforts to secure banking licences in the belief that opening up of the industry will proceed despite opposition for local players.

Representatives of Kasikornbank (KBank) and Krungthai Bank (KTB) recently joined conferences in Yangon, speaking on what their banks have to offer to the economy, while Bangkok Bank (BBL), Thailand’s largest commercial bank, hosted an investment seminar in Yangon designed to be the centrestage for Asian investors wanting to enter the Myanmar market.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
