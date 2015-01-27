FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-Producers, govt discuss steel industry concerns - Bangkok Post
January 27, 2015 / 2:36 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Producers, govt discuss steel industry concerns - Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Twenty-four Thai steel producers and traders and eight government agencies discussed ways to make the country’s steel industry sustainable over the long term, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Commerce Minister General Chatchai Sarikulya.

Steel demand is currently about 18 million tonnes each year. Producers however supply only about 8 million tonnes, and the rest is imported, the paper reported.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

