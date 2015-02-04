FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-Bangkok shopping malls step up security after bomb blasts - The Nation
#Financials
February 4, 2015 / 3:16 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Bangkok shopping malls step up security after bomb blasts - The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thailand mall operator Central Pattana has ordered security staff to check vistors’ baggage and vehicles at its shopping complexes, The Nation reported, quoting executive vice president for marketing Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana.

The malls comprise CentralWorld, CentralPlaza and Central Festival in the city. The heightened security measures have come after bomb blasts in the capital on Sunday, following which other major malls in prime shopping areas too increased security checks, the paper reported.

(bit.ly/1u59sUS)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

