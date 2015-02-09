FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-China's Junfa to partner Charn Issara for real estate project -The Nation
February 9, 2015 / 1:51 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-China's Junfa to partner Charn Issara for real estate project -The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China-based Junfa Real Estate Co Ltd has set up a joint-venture company with Thai firm Charn Issara Development Pcl to develop a 3 billion baht ($91.97 million) mixed-use project in the southern province of Phang Nga this year, The Nation reported, citing Junfa chairman Li Man Bun.

Junfa holds a 30 percent stake in the joint-venture firm. The rest is owned by Charn Issara, with a registered capital of 420 million baht, it reported.

(bit.ly/1zMMQYJ)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 32.6200 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

