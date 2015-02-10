THAILAND PRESS-100Plus leads Thaibev foray into soft drink market - The Nation

Thai Beverage Plc (ThaiBev) launched a new functional carbonated soft drink called 100Plus on Monday, in its debut foray into a market segment worth 47 billion baht ($1.44 billion) annually, the Nation reported.

In Thailand, sales of 100Plus are expected to reach 2.5 billion within the next 12 months, and 15 billion baht in 2020, the paper quoted Marut Buranasetkul, president and chief executive of Thai Drinks, ThaiBev’s marketing arm.

