THAILAND PRESS-100Plus leads Thaibev foray into soft drink market - The Nation
February 10, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-100Plus leads Thaibev foray into soft drink market - The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thai Beverage Plc (ThaiBev) launched a new functional carbonated soft drink called 100Plus on Monday, in its debut foray into a market segment worth 47 billion baht ($1.44 billion) annually, the Nation reported.

In Thailand, sales of 100Plus are expected to reach 2.5 billion within the next 12 months, and 15 billion baht in 2020, the paper quoted Marut Buranasetkul, president and chief executive of Thai Drinks, ThaiBev’s marketing arm.

(bit.ly/1CbqsXj)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 32.60 Thai Baht Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
