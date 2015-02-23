THAILAND PRESS-TRUEIF goes on hunt for more assets-Bangkok Post

True Telecommunications Growth Infrastructure Fund is likely to buy additional assets from its major shareholder True Corporation and other telecom operators after a second batch of asset purchases worth 14 billion baht as it looks to raise its asset size to 100 billion baht ($3.07 billion) this year, the Bangkok Post reported citing Smith Banomyong, TRUEIF’s fund manager and president of SCB Asset Management.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 32.5500 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)