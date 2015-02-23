FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
THAILAND PRESS-TRUEIF goes on hunt for more assets-Bangkok Post
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-TRUEIF goes on hunt for more assets-Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

True Telecommunications Growth Infrastructure Fund is likely to buy additional assets from its major shareholder True Corporation and other telecom operators after a second batch of asset purchases worth 14 billion baht as it looks to raise its asset size to 100 billion baht ($3.07 billion) this year, the Bangkok Post reported citing Smith Banomyong, TRUEIF’s fund manager and president of SCB Asset Management.

(bit.ly/17KO0tV)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 32.5500 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.