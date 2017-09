Ananda Development plans to invest 10 billion baht ($307 million) a year to boost revenue by 20 percent annually to 35 billion baht ($1.07 billion) in 2019, The Nation reported, citing chief financial officer Muntana Aue-Kitkarjorn. (bit.ly/183F0A0)

