THAILAND PRESS-Garment exporters expect sales to contract this year - The Nation

Garment exporters are now resigned to a contraction of 4 percent this year, instead of zero or about 2 percent expansion, due to foreign-exchange losses amid the slow global economy, The Nation reported, citing the Thai Garment Manufacturers Association.

Vallop Vitanakorn, an adviser to the association, said last week that the minimal depreciation of the baht and deflation in the EU were weighing heavily on the industry.

