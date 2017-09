Thai glassware maker Ocean Glass PCL sees a high possibility of 10 percent revenue growth to 2.2 billion baht this year due to expansion into Southeast Asian markets and declining production costs, the Bangkok Post reported citing managing director Kirati Assakul. (bit.ly/1DcQT4V)

