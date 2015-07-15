FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-Amendment may change 4G auction - Bangkok Post
July 15, 2015 / 1:20 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Amendment may change 4G auction - Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The government plans to make a drastic change to the mobile concession of Total Access Communication (DTAC) to resolve the contentious legal spat over the return of five unused megahertz for the fourth-generation (4G) spectrum auction, the Bangkok Post reported, quoting ICT Minister Pornchai Rujiprapa.

An amendment to the concession agreement between DTAC and owner CAT Telecom is expected to remove a legal loophole allowing both parties to return the unused bandwidth on the 1800-MHz frequency unconditionally, it reported. (bit.ly/1CCS4eR)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

