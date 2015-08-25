FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-Central Group urges govt to support tourism after Bangkok blast
August 25, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Central Group urges govt to support tourism after Bangkok blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thailand’s biggest retail conglomerate Central Group has urged the government to relax visa restrictions and offer incentives to ensure the peak tourist season will not be impacted by the Bangkok bomb blast that killed 20 people, the Nation newspaper quoted a group executive as saying.

Since the blast, Central Group has incurred financial damages from room cancellations and a drop in food consumption, the newspaper added.

(bit.ly/1U3jL8k)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 35.6200 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
