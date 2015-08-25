FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-Proposed land tax called back for review, says finmin - Nation
August 25, 2015 / 1:42 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Proposed land tax called back for review, says finmin - Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A land and building tax law, which had been on its way to the cabinet for approval before the recent reshuffle, will be called back for a further review, the Nation reported, quoting newly-appointed Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong as saying.

According to the current draft bill, land for agricultural purposes will be subject to a maximum 0.25 percent tax, residential property 0.5 percent and commercial property 2 percent. Idle or vacant land will be charged at a progressive rate every three years up to 2 percent of appraised value, it reported.(bit.ly/1WP2Q8j)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom, Editing by Sunil Nair)

