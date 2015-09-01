FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-CAT Telecom decides to withdraw from 4G bids - Bangkok Post
September 1, 2015

THAILAND PRESS-CAT Telecom decides to withdraw from 4G bids - Bangkok Post

State-owned CAT Telecom has decided to pull out of November’s fourth-generation (4G) spectrum auctions after not being able to reach partnership deals with foreign firms, the Bangkok Post reported, citing CAT’s acting president Sanpachai Huvanandana.

It was also deterred by having to declare its budget and receive cabinet approval before the auctions takes place, the paper reported. (bit.ly/1JIb9x2) ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom, Editing by)

