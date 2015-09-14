THAILAND PRESS-TOT panel pushes for strategic talks with AIS -The Nation

Thailand’s state-run telecoms company TOT’s executive committee has ordered the state agency to enter into negotiations with Advanced Info Service Pcl for a possible strategic partnership of the state agency’s mobile phone service business unit, The Nation reported citing a TOT executive source.

The executive committee ordered the state agency’s management to present the results of the negotiations for the board to consider this Wednesday, it reported.

