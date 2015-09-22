FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-GE expects further growth in Kingdom - The Nation
September 22, 2015 / 1:27 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-GE expects further growth in Kingdom - The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

General Electric said it continued to be upbeat about its business prospects in Thailand despite sluggish economic growth in the Kingdom, The Nation reported, citing the president and chief executive of GE Thailand, Laos and Myanmar.

The company expected sales in Thailand and Myanmar to expand by 40-50 percent this year compared with 2014, said Kovit Kantapasara.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

