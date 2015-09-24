FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-Stimulus unlikely to boost Sept car sales, says Toyota executive-The Nation
September 24, 2015 / 2:26 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Stimulus unlikely to boost Sept car sales, says Toyota executive-The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Domestic car sales are expected to remain subdued this month despite the government’s new economic stimulus measures, The Nation reported a Toyota executive as saying.

Such measures would not boost car sales given economic uncertainties at home and overseas, said Vudhigorn Suriyachantananont, senior vice president of Toyota Motor Thailand, a unit of Toyota Motor Corp.

(bit.ly/1NNBlI9)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

