THAILAND PRESS-Govt plans infrastructure funds - Nation

The Finance Ministry plans to set up infrastructure funds to attract long-term capital from the insurance business into the government’s mega projects, the Nation reported, citing Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong.

Apisak said this might take the form of infrastructure funds for each project or just one infrastructure fund for all, the newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1KbQccZ)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)