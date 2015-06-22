FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-Foreign investments of about $238 mln approved - The Nation
June 22, 2015 / 1:52 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Foreign investments of about $238 mln approved - The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The business development department has given approval to 207 foreign firms in the service sector to operate in the Kingdom during the first half of this year under the Foreign Business Act, creating almost 4,500 new jobs for Thais, The Nation reported, citing Pongpun Gearviriyapun, director-general of the Business Development Department.

These firms have an initial investment capital of 8 billion baht ($237.7 million)

(bit.ly/1LonE2i)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 33.6500 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
