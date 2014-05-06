FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-KBank changes tack to sustain retail growth - The Nation
May 6, 2014 / 12:26 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-KBank changes tack to sustain retail growth - The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

To cope with the changing spending behaviour and lifestyles of retail - or individual - consumers in the current political and economic climate, Kasikornbank has adapted its strategy as it strives to sustain growth and minimise risk.

KBank Executive Vice President Pakorn Partnatapat said the political unrest had influenced the spending behaviour of retail consumers, reflecting on the bank’s main products.

(link.reuters.com/zuv98v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
