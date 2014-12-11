THAILAND PRESS-Kasikornbank to recruit fewer employees next year - Bangkok Post

Kasikornbank Pcl is likely to halve the number of new recruits next year as it shifts its focus to digital banking and has no plan to open new branches.

Together with staff leaving, the number of employees at the country's fourth-largest lender by assets is expected to remain at 20,000 people next year, the Bangkok Post reported, citing the bank's executive vice-president, Krit Jitjang. (bit.ly/1BzWeSj)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)