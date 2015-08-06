FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-Two groups bid for Krabi power project-The Nation
August 6, 2015 / 2:21 AM / 2 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Two groups bid for Krabi power project-The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Two consortia have submitted proposals to build a 48 billion baht ($1.36 billion) coal-fired power plant in the southern province of Krabi, even though opponents of the project insist there is no need to build such a "polluting" power plant in the tourism-dependent province, The Nation reported, citing Ratanachai Ngamwong, deputy governor of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand. (bit.ly/1IOmwDq)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 35.1800 baht Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

