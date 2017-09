Krungsri Group (Bank of Ayudhya and its business units) will play a role in providing consumer finance in Thailand and CLMV (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam) markets while supporting Thai corporates wishing to invest in the Asean region through the network of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFH (BTMU).

