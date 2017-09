Credit card issuer Krungthai Card Pcl is still confident that consumer spending will respond lavishly to the measures by the state and private sector to drive the economy for the rest of the year, The Nation reported citing Rathian Srimongkol, president and CEO. (bit.ly/1IEe2hk)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)