FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
THAILAND PRESS-Loxley to invest 900 mln baht on 4 solar plants -Bangkok Post
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
February 5, 2015 / 2:10 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Loxley to invest 900 mln baht on 4 solar plants -Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Loxley Pcl, one of Thailand’s leading trading companies, has set aside 900 million baht ($27.6 million) to invest in four solar power plants starting this year, the Bangkok Post reported, citing its President Thongchai Lamsam.

The company is expecting strong growth in the renewable energy sector as the government pledges full support for private companies building more green power plants, he said.

(bit.ly/1EHwnta)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 32.6100 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.