Israel's Danya Cebus Construction is expanding into Southeast Asia by establishing a 49:51 joint venture with Major Development Pcl, targeting construction projects valued at 3-5 billion baht ($89-$149 million) per year, the Nation reported, citing CEO Ronen Ginsburg. (bit.ly/1MncXuy)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 33.6600 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)