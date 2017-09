(link.reuters.com/qyz89t)

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Activists seek legal action against PTT on oil spill - The Nation

(link.reuters.com/myz89t)

----

True Corp to seek partner after fund established - The Nation

(link.reuters.com/jyz89t)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom)