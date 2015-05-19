THAILAND PRESS-Govt moves to control medical costs will be difficult, say private hospitals-Nation

Private hospitals in Thailand have warned that the government's aim to control the cost of medical treatments and medicine will be difficult to achieve, as various facilities have different operational costs and private hospitals shoulder heavier costs in the dispersal of drugs, the Nation reported, citing Chalerm Hanpanich, president of the Private Hospitals Association. (bit.ly/1PSfGwr)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)