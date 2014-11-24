FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-Oishi in talks with Japanese firm to supply food - Bangkok Post
November 24, 2014 / 2:20 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Oishi in talks with Japanese firm to supply food - Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thailand’s Oishi Group is in talks with a Japanese retail company to supply food next year, the Bangkok Post reported quoting a company official.

The move is part of its plan to drive overseas sales to 3 billion baht ($91.66 million) by 2019. Paisarn Aowstaporn, Oishi’s executive vice-president for food business, said it was approached by the Japanese retail chain seeking to replace its Chinese supplier.

(bit.ly/1xS52Bm)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 32.7300 Thai baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

