Thai property developer Prinsiri Pcl aims to double its revenue to 10 billion baht ($292.48 million) in the next three years, driven by its merger with KPN Holding Co, the property arm of the Narongdej family, Bangkok Post reported, citing Prinsiri Managing Director Utane Kongsoontarnkitkul. (bit.ly/1LdCN75)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 34.1900 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)