THAILAND PRESS-Pruksa expects revenue to reach $3 bln in five years
February 19, 2015 / 1:31 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Pruksa expects revenue to reach $3 bln in five years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pruksa Real Estate has drawn up a five-year business plan to boost annual presales and revenue to 100 billion baht ($3 billion) apiece by 2019, based on the country's economy growing by between 4 percent and 5 percent a year during the period, the Nation reported, quoting Thongma Vijitphongpun, president and CEO of the listed residential developer. (bit.ly/1Jqtyjo)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 32.5400 Thai baht) (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

