FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
THAILAND PRESS-Quality Houses plans 50 bln baht of projects in 2015 - The Nation
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 1, 2014 / 2:36 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Quality Houses plans 50 bln baht of projects in 2015 - The Nation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Quality Houses Plc plans to launch at least 30 residential projects worth up to 50 billion baht ($1.52 billion) in 2015 in a bid to boost its revenue by 20 per cent next year, The Nation reported, citing Chief Executive Rutt Phanijphand.

This year, the company revised its revenue target to over 20 billion baht from 19.4 billion baht after its revenue in the first nine months exceeded expectations, the report said.

(bit.ly/1A5zBkY)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 32.9000 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.