THAILAND PRESS-RBS pushes for electronic payment platform - The Nation

The Royal Bank of Scotland, in coordination with Thai authorities, has pushed for an electronic payment platform and provided financial support to Thai corporates seeking overseas investment opportunities, says an RBS executive.

Despite economic uncertainties in foreign markets such as Europe, RBS still sees potential for Thai banks to compete among global banks. (bit.ly/1z2GCGK)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)