THAILAND PRESS-Demand for Bangkok condo to remain high - Bangkok Post
#Credit Markets
September 17, 2014 / 12:41 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-Demand for Bangkok condo to remain high - Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bangkok condominium demand is expected to remain strong even with another 30,000 units set to be launched by the year-end.

Poomipak Julmanichoti, managing director of consultancy Plus Property Co, said despite the take-up rate averaging only 68 percent in the first half of 2014, slightly less than the 70 percent rate of the past two years, it was still satisfactory and reflected relatively healthy purchasing power and consumer confidence.

(bit.ly/1r6pWJc)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
