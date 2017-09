The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has been urged to narrow price increments and enlarge the board lot size of penny stocks in a bid to curb speculative activity, which is apparently rampant despite the recent announcement of tougher measures, the Bangkok Post reported, quoting Kongkiat Opaswongkarn, chairman of Asia Plus Securities. (bit.ly/12b9gad)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)