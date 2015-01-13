FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND PRESS-RS set to double net profit as digital TV gains viewers - Bangkok Post
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 13, 2015 / 1:40 AM / 3 years ago

THAILAND PRESS-RS set to double net profit as digital TV gains viewers - Bangkok Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SET-listed RS Plc, one of Thailand’s biggest entertainment providers, expects to double its net profit to nearly 700 million baht ($21.3 million) this year with the rise of digital TV, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Chief Executive Surachai Chetchotisak.

The company plans to generate overall revenue of 4.6 billion baht ($140 million) with 80 percent coming from media business and 10 percent each from music and show.

(bit.ly/1C0IFrX)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 32.8500 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
